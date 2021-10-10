Tudor Pickering Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$55.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TOU. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.92.

TSE:TOU opened at C$44.73 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.22.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 1,484 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.50 per share, with a total value of C$81,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,823,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$286,762,105.58. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $627,670.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

