Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$7.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.35.

Shares of SES opened at C$5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -14.64. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$116.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -8.20%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

