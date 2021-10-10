Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.08% from the stock’s current price.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.58.

TSE:TXG opened at C$13.49 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.46.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

