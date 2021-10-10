Head-To-Head Survey: Rockley Photonics (RKLY) versus Its Competitors

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) is one of 154 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rockley Photonics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A -$8.22 million 176.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 25.65

Rockley Photonics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics’ rivals have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Rockley Photonics Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rockley Photonics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors 2166 8628 15988 656 2.55

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 145.03%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.67%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Rockley Photonics rivals beat Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

