Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) versus Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Critical Review

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and Celcuity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Celcuity 0 0 6 0 3.00

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.91%. Celcuity has a consensus target price of $40.40, suggesting a potential upside of 135.98%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Celcuity.

Risk & Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Celcuity N/A -99.69% -81.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Celcuity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Celcuity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 147.91 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.41 Celcuity N/A N/A -$9.47 million ($0.92) -18.61

Celcuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Celcuity beats Viridian Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded by Brian F. Sullivan and Lance G. Laing in January 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.