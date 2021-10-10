Comparing The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

The Amacore Group has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Amacore Group and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald 0 1 0 0 2.00

Emerald has a consensus target price of $5.04, suggesting a potential upside of 7.01%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Amacore Group and Emerald’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emerald $127.40 million 2.63 -$633.60 million N/A N/A

The Amacore Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Emerald shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Amacore Group and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A Emerald -278.19% -18.53% -6.76%

Summary

The Amacore Group beats Emerald on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Amacore Group Company Profile

The Amacore Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of healthcare-related products. It provides membership benefit programs, insurance programs and other benefit solutions to individuals, families and employer groups nationwide. The company was founded on May 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

