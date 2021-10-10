Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €71.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €71.00 ($83.53) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s previous close.

BC8 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €155.63 ($183.09).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €53.80 ($63.29) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €85.73 and a 200-day moving average of €134.35. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bechtle has a one year low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a one year high of €67.88 ($79.86).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

