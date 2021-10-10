Ascential (LON:ASCL) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Ascential (LON:ASCL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 450 ($5.88). Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASCL. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.92).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 399.40 ($5.22) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 416.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 391.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In related news, insider Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

