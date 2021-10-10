Barclays Lowers Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 660

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pearson to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 710 ($9.28).

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 740.40 ($9.67) on Friday. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a one year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 754.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 800.88. The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

