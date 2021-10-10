ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 4,250

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 6,680 ($87.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,806.15 ($75.86).

ASC opened at GBX 2,781 ($36.33) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,548.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,458.94. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,691 ($35.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

