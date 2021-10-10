Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$15.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.58.

ARX stock opened at C$12.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.21. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.68 and a 12-month high of C$12.67.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.4499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.42%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

