CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$6.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$7.12.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.