Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €43.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

