MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €212.79 ($250.34).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €200.60 ($236.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €198.36 and a 200 day moving average of €203.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €141.25 ($166.18) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

