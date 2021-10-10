Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Up 7.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $2.40 to $3.95. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kosmos Energy traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 57,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,049,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

