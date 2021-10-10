Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €84.30 ($99.18) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.12. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

