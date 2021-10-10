Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.60 by Warburg Research

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.71 ($3.19).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.31 ($2.72) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.37. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

