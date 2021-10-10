Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €153.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Stratec in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Stratec stock opened at €118.40 ($139.29) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €133.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €121.13. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.85. Stratec has a one year low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a one year high of €147.40 ($173.41).

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

