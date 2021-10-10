Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.27 million, a P/E ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $228,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

