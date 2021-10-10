Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $38.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 11083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after buying an additional 2,412,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $26,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.