Analyzing Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) & Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Professional and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 20.91% 11.37% 1.10% Pacific Valley Bank 24.18% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Professional and Pacific Valley Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $73.40 million 3.55 $8.31 million $0.62 31.35 Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.70 $3.25 million N/A N/A

Professional has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Professional has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Professional and Pacific Valley Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Professional presently has a consensus target price of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 8.67%. Given Professional’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Summary

Professional beats Pacific Valley Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

