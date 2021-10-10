Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of ALT opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 189.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 88,448 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $152,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.