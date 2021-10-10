Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 4,100

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,400 ($44.42).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,691 ($35.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,961.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,175.63. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $2.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.