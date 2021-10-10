HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

