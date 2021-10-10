Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATYM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

LON ATYM opened at GBX 321 ($4.19) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £443.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.82.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

