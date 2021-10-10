Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on ATYM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.
LON ATYM opened at GBX 321 ($4.19) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £443.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.82.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.