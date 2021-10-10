Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

