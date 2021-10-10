Berenberg Bank Lowers Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Draper Esprit VCT stock opened at GBX 1,765 ($23.06) on Wednesday. Draper Esprit VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,885 ($24.63). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,717 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 869.05. The firm has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Draper Esprit VCT’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Draper Esprit VCT

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

