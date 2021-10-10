Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
NYSE:CAG opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,019,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 169,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
