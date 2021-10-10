Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,019,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 169,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

