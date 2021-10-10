Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Buy

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.25. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

