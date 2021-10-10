Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Safran in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safran presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.50 ($150.00).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €115.12 ($135.44) on Friday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €108.00 and its 200 day moving average is €115.89.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

