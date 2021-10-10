STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €45.00 by Barclays

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.04 ($47.11).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €36.03 ($42.39) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.45.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.