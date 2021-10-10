Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.02. Astra Space shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 16,231 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

