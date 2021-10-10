Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.27. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 66,481 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

