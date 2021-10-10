Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.27. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 66,481 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.