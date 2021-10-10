Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $14.73

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 14.73, but opened at 15.60. Oatly Group shares last traded at 15.53, with a volume of 36,960 shares trading hands.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 27.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 16.70.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

