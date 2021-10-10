Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) were down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 251,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 716,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

About Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

