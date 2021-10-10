Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $181.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $140.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GSHD. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.56.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.33, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average is $119.96. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $176.90.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,268 shares of company stock worth $24,263,631 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

