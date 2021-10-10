US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $978.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,887.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after buying an additional 488,303 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in US Ecology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in US Ecology by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

