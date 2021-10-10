Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $68.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZION. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.24.

ZION opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $4,060,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

