Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTX opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $80.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 33,413.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

