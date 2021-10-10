Analyzing BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioCardia and Translate Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 0 0 2.00 Translate Bio 0 7 1 0 2.13

Translate Bio has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.39%. Given Translate Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than BioCardia.

Volatility and Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Translate Bio has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Translate Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Translate Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and Translate Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $140,000.00 359.11 -$15.00 million ($1.48) -2.01 Translate Bio $138.81 million 20.34 -$53.79 million ($0.80) -46.70

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -6,816.92% -92.43% -69.55% Translate Bio 17.97% 1.50% 0.64%

Summary

Translate Bio beats BioCardia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

Translate Bio Company Profile

