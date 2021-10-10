Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

