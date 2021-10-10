Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

AQUA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,646. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 1.87. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

