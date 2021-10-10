Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 415 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 365.46.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.