National Bankshares Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$57.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an action list buy rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

TSE:GIL opened at C$44.97 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$26.82 and a 12 month high of C$50.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.41. The firm has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.4300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 6.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

