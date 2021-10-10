Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.96.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$5.30 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.77. The company has a market cap of C$903.44 million and a PE ratio of 17.73.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

