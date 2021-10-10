ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

ASLN opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.38. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

