Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Get Kyocera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kyocera will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kyocera (KYOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.