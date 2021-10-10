Analyzing Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Perficient alerts:

This table compares Perficient and Luokung Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $612.13 million 6.50 $30.18 million $2.04 59.25 Luokung Technology $18.26 million 21.58 -$39.87 million N/A N/A

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perficient and Luokung Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 0 5 0 3.00 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perficient currently has a consensus target price of $118.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.22%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Luokung Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perficient and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 6.64% 20.43% 10.51% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Perficient has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perficient beats Luokung Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.