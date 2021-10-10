Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to “Buy”

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $104.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

