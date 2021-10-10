Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Lowered by Analyst

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Saipem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Saipem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

SAPMF stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.20. Saipem has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.